Asheville School Hosts Author Frances Jensen

On Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m., Asheville School will welcome Dr. Frances Jensen to speak about adolescent brain development as it relates to risk-taking behavior, particularly adolescent substance abuse. The lecture, held in the Walker Arts Center’s Graham Theater, is free and open to the public.

“With advances in neuroimaging technology, the last decade-anda- half has seen an explosion of adolescent brain research,” says Dr. Scott Miller, Asheville School’s director of counseling. “Dr. Jensen’s ability to synthesize and communicate this information gives us all an opportunity to better understand and help young people navigate the challenges they face.”

Jensen is an internationally known expert in neurology and the teenage brain. She is the chair of neurology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. She has spoken at TEDMED, the Boston Science Museum, The Franklin Institute, and has been interviewed on CBS' 60 Minutes, NBC's Today Show, and NPR's All Things Considered and Fresh Air.

"Rather than focusing on judgment or blame, Dr. Jensen's approach gives us a powerful basis for understanding, grounded science," says Miller. At the talk, will give parents strategies to start productive conversations with about substance use.

Asheville School is located at 360 Asheville School Road. Signage will direct guests to the Walker Arts Center’s Graham Theater. For more information, contact Alex Hill at hilla@ashevilleschool.org.