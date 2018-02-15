Burnsville Wedding Expo Celebrates Beginnings

What better time to think about wedding plans than the month with a designated day to celebrate romance? The 3rd annual Burnsville Wedding Expo will be held on Saturday, February 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burnsville Town Center. More than 40 vendors will be on hand with samples, products and advice to help couples consider their options for the big day.

“With many returning vendors and a few new ones,” says Chad Fox, manager of the Town Center, “we love the intimate atmosphere of the Burnsville Wedding Expo and the opportunity it gives brides and grooms to meet the vendors, see the products fi rsthand and ask questions.”

The event is expected to draw around 400 attendees, says Amelia Hoilman, event co-coordinator. “Those that attend can expect a more intimate personal experience,” she says, “with vendors from the surrounding area known to be incredibly friendly and easy to work with, making what could potentially be a stressful time, easy and fun.”

Having the event early in the year allows couples to put finishing touches on spring weddings or gather ideas for fall ceremonies. Caterers and bakers will be on hand with samples. There will be door prizes, raffl es, goodie bags and free samples as well as a chance to win a ring from a local business.

There will be surprises as well. “One new thing we’ve been working on this year,” Hoilman says, “is a one-of-a-kind wedding dress designed just for the 2018 Burnsville Wedding Expo.”

The Burnsville Town Center is located at 6 South Main Street in Burnsville. Admission is $5 per person. To learn more, visit burnsvilletowncenter.com, call 828.682.7209 or email towncenter@townofburnsville.org.