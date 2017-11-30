On Saturday, December 2, and Saturday, December 9, the French Broad River Garden Club (FBRGC) Foundation will host its 90th annual Christmas Greens Market at Clem’s Cabin. The Christmas Greens Market has been a tradition for the FBRGC since before the group was admitted to the Garden Club of America in 1930. “The aims of the market were twofold: to help provide income to mountain families and to teach them good conservation practices to sustain their products,” says club president Stuart Camblos. “This project continues to be our signature event and, for many in our community, it highlights the beginning of the Christmas season.”

A variety of vendors will be selling wreaths, garlands, centerpieces and Fraser fir trees as well as decorative items like ornaments, pottery, baskets and nutcrackers. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days. Wreaths start at $25 and freshly cut branches and willows start at $15. There will also be food and hot cider available for purchase.

All proceeds from the Christmas Greens Market are used to support the horticultural and conservation efforts of the FBRGC Foundation. “Our club raises funds to award annual scholarships and grants to local colleges, public gardens and various conservation projects,” says Camblos. The FBRGC awarded grants to the NC Arboretum Society, the Western Carolina University Native Plant Conference and Asheville Greenworks in 2017.

Clem’s Cabin is located at 1000 Hendersonville Road in Asheville. For more information, visit fbrgc.org.