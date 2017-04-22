Cycling for a Cause

The 23rd annual Burnsville Metric, offering cyclists a chance to enjoy springtime in the mountains and help area nonprofits, will be held on Saturday, April 29. The ride, which will begin at 9 a.m. at the Burnsville town square, features the traditional 60-mile loop as well as a newly added and separate 42- mile ride for beginners.

“I love the views along the meandering Cane and Toe rivers and the picturesque mountains along the ride,” says Van Roldan, a participating Metric cyclist. “Of course, being spring, it’s exciting to start the cycling season with a beautiful ride through the mountains.”

The mostly flat course takes riders on a scenic route through the Toe River Valley in Yancey and Mitchell counties. After the ride, cyclists can enjoy food and beer provided by Blind Squirrel Brewery.

“With hundreds of riders visiting Burnsville during the event, we value the impact the Metric has on the community,” says Ginger Johnson of the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce. “The ride is a great way to experience the natural beauty and warm hospitality of Burnsville.”

The Burnsville Metric ride promotes cycling in the community and raises money for several local charities. All events, including registration, are held at Burnsville’s town square, which boasts the highest elevation of the entire ride at 2,821 feet.

The Burnsville Town Center is located at 6 South Main Street. For more information or to register, visit burnsvillemetric.com. Online registration ends on April 25. On-site registration will be held the day of the race from 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.