The Blue Ridge Agility Club (BRAC) of Western North Carolina will host the American Kennel Club (AKC) dog agility trials May 26–29 at the WNC Agricultural Center. Events will be held Friday, May 26, through Sunday, May 28, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Agility events will continue on Monday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 300 purebred dogs, including 70 AKC registered breeds from throughout the region, will be competing for winning titles.

“The Blue Ridge Agility Club AKC Trial is one of my favorite trials,” says club member Karen Baker. “This is a wonderful arena, not only for the dog teams competing, but for spectators to watch some of the best dog athletes and handlers in the Southeast.”

The FAST (fifteen and send time) class on Friday and Monday allows owners and dogs to showcase strategy, accuracy and athletic ability. On Friday and Saturday, dogs will have a chance to set a “time to beat” for various jump heights. This is the most interactive class and is open to dogs from novice, open and excellent class levels. The fastest completion times will set the pace and height, with dogs in various skill levels competing against each other on the same course.

The AKC Premier class is one of the most exciting events for dog owners and will be offered all four days. Designed to challenge seasoned agility dogs and owners, these classes test skill and speed with varied angles, spacing and obstacles.

The WNC Agricultural Center is located at 1301 Fanning Bridge Road in Fletcher. Spectators are welcome and admission is free. Please leave pets comfortably at home. To learn more, visit blueridgeagility.com.