James Farmer at the Gardener’s Cottage

The Gardener’s Cottage will host James Farmer, author of several books and an editor-at-large for Southern Living magazine, for a book signing on Saturday, May 27, from 1–4 p.m. in their courtyard. James Farmer has written Wall Street Journal best-selling garden books, A Time To Plant; Sip & Savor; Porch Living; Wreaths For All Seasons; A Time To Cook and Dinner on the Grounds.

Farmer’s style combines the traditions of the past with a contemporary flair. Effortless elegance, comfort and harmony are the hallmarks of James Farmer Designs. “I want our clients to love being home, or longing to be, in a very personal and lovely space, whether it is a place for solitude or company,” he says.

This free event will allow people to meet Farmer as well as purchase any of his available books. Free refreshments of iced tea and several light dishes will showcase some of Farmer’s own recipes.

“I love the thought he puts into entertaining and decorating,” says Libby Endry, owner and flower designer of the Gardener’s Cottage. “He thinks of every detail and his books make you feel at home.”

Endry took over the shop 13 years ago from flower designer Bee Sieburg and her daughter Molly Courcelle. It is a place for visitors and locals to find out-of-the-ordinary gifts and to become inspired for their homes and gardens.

The Gardener’s Cottage is located at 34 All Souls Crescent in Asheville’s historic Biltmore Village. Learn more at thegardenerscottage.blogspot.com, on Instagram (@gardererscottage34) and on their Facebook page.