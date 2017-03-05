Spring is in the Air at Malaprop’s

Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café continues to celebrate the written word in March with advice on writing from Natalie Goldberg, author of the classic Writing Down the Bones: Freeing the Writer Within, and an enlightening authors’ conversation on childbirth and midwifery. In addition this month, Malaprop’s will launch Rise Up and Read Together, a city-wide reading program inviting participants to share the experience of reading the same book together.

On Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m., Natalie Goldberg will visit Malaprop’s to talk about The Great Spring: Writing, Zen, and This Zig-Zag Life, just released in paperback. The book is a collection of short essays on writing, travel, food, love and family.

Pam England (An Ancient Map for Modern Birth) and Lisa Yarger (Lovie: The Story of a Southern Midwife and an Unlikely Friendship) will appear Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m., discussing childbirth and midwifery. England’s book is a guide to childbirth preparation combining science with meditation, ceremony, art and mythic stories. Yarger’s book chronicles the life of an eastern North Carolina midwife who within the span of 51 years delivered more than 4,000 babies.

The first book of March, an award-winning trilogy written by Congressman John Lewis and his former staffer Andrew Aydin—whose mother is an Ashevillian—has been selected to kick off Rise Up and Read Together on Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. Aydin will visit Malaprop’s to talk about this graphic novel depicting children asking Lewis about the Civil Rights Movement and his experiences during that time.

Plans are, as this new program is launched, to involve libraries and schools and to encourage the shared reading experience of each chosen book by churches, social groups, book clubs and families.

To learn more about these and other events throughout the month, visit malaprops.com or call 828.254.6734.