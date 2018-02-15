WNCHA Hosts Young Wizards’ Tea Party

Children ages 7 and up, along with their parents and grandparents, are invited to a Wonderful Wizarding World Tea Party on Saturday, February 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Smith-McDowell House in Asheville. The event is part of the Western North Carolina Historical Association’s (WNCHA’s) Crafty Historian program, which plans events for children on the third Saturday of each month.

“We usually reserve the February date for the Victorian Manners Tea Party,” says Lisa Whitfield, WNCHA youth education coordinator, “but this year we wanted to try something new. We hope this will encourage friendship, teamwork and imagination among the participants and make it a multi-generational party.”

Among the planned activities are making a magic wand and a scavenger hunt for magical items in the period rooms of the Smith-McDowell House, Buncombe County’s oldest surviving house.

Attendees are invited to don wizard’s apparel for the party. Refreshments include Dragon Eggs, Herbology Bites, tea and punch. Reservations are required and the event is limited to 24 individuals.

The Crafty Historian program has been engaging children with activities such as candle dipping, Morse code and weaving for more than five years to help them learn about WNC’s past. “I like to think that when a child can experience history,” Whitfield says, “or put it into the context of real people, he or she can see that history is more than facts and figures. Perhaps they will remember their own pasts and see that we are making history right now. Curiosity about ‘how they used to do things’ will lead to answers not only about the past, but about where our future might take us.”

The Smith-McDowell House, home of the Western North Carolina Historical Association, is located at 283 Victoria Road on the Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College campus in Asheville. The fee is $20 per person and reservations may be made online at wnchistory.org/craftyhistorian.