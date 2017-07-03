Ardenwoods Retirement Community

Conveniently located in Arden between Asheville and Hendersonville, Ardenwoods offers assisted and independent living options for retirees. Private apartments with beautiful mountain views range from one to three bedrooms, says marketing director Sarah Marr, shown here with marketing coordinator Marcella Gibson.

“Ardenwoods is unique in the fact that we’re not the biggest retirement community in town,” says executive director Jake Rightmyer. “We know this, so our focus and attention is greater on each individual resident. You can feel this difference through staff interaction and community events. We like to think we’re just one big family.”

The Western North Carolina lifestyle draws those who settle at Ardenwoods, Rightmyer says. “From our hiking trails to multi-style yoga classes and farm-to-table meals, we strive to be true to our area and what makes it special.”

Ardenwoods is located at 2400 Appalachian Boulevard off Hwy. 191 in Arden. To learn more, visit ardenwoodslcs.com or Facebook, or call 828.684.0041.