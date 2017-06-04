Tucked along the banks of the Tuckasegee River in Jackson County is a neighborhood that feels far away from it all, but in reality is close to everything. The slogan for this 125-acre recreational community says it all: “Live where adventure meets the arts.”

Cabins and cottages in Phase 1 boast “an artisan, Appalachian style,” says marketing director Sarah Speier. Homes and homesite packages range from $200,000–$500,000. Townhomes and condominiums are also part of the four-phase development plan.

“Our Grand River Lodge will feature a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining, a fitness center, swimming and tennis, and lodge rooms with conference room space,” Speier says.

Its proximity to Asheville and Western Carolina University’s John W. Bardo Fine and Performing Arts Center, as well as its natural setting, are attracting retirees, WCU alumni and outdoors enthusiasts.

Cullowhee River Club is located in the Nantahala National Forest at 16 Chimney Stone Way in Cullowhee. Visit cullowheeriverclub.com or call 877.258.2522 to learn more.