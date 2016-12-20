Burial Beer’s New Location

Burial Beer Prepares for Opening of Second Asheville Location: Forestry Camp

By Calie Brummer

Last month, Burial Beer fans in South Carolina began to see favorites like Surf Wax IPA and Skillet Donut Stout pop up in local bars, restaurants and stores. The brewery has a new partnership with Advintage Distributing and will soon ship out kegs and cans of its craft brews. With three years under its belt and an expansion into Georgia, the brewery is not stopping now.

Burial’s plan for a second Asheville location will allow the brewery to jump from producing 1,500 barrels to 9,000 barrels per year. Planned to launch in 2017, the historic site in South Asheville will feature a brewery alongside an ‘urban camp,’ a restaurant and a craft beer tasting room featuring rare beers from all over the country.

“Our current taproom is a place for community connection and gathering, from daily life to community garden parties and art markets to Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve dinner,” says co-owner Jessica Reiser. “We will continue to nurture that very special component of our business at the new location.”

Burial’s new ‘Forestry Camp’ has a unique heritage with roots harkening back to the Great Depression. The two-acre site was owned by the government in the 1900s and became the makeshift home of Civilian Conservation Corps, men working on the Blue Ridge Parkway under Roosevelt’s New Deal program. The owners plan to integrate the rich heritage of the property, six buildings in all, preserving every aspect of its original form.

“The bar is floor-to-ceiling pine with the original wooden cubbies where the men kept their belongings,” says Reiser. “It’s very cozy and has a different vibe than the location on the South Slope, but both are focused on the revitalization of something old and unused into something special and welcoming.”

Burial Beer Co. is located at 40 Collier Avenue and is open Monday through Thursday from 4–10 P.M., Friday 2–10 P.M. and on weekends from noon. to 10 P.M. For more information on retailer locations, visit burialbeer.com.