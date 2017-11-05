A family friend introduced Dave Angel to craft distilling at the age of 14, and Angel’s passion for making spirits stayed with him throughout a 20-year career as a global business leader living in the US and China.

Traveling helped Angel develop an appreciation for the ways in which cultures turn locally available resources into spirits that shape their way of life. “I have a passion for capturing elements of the Smoky Mountains and infusing them in my Elevated Mountain spirits,” Angel says.

When he returned to WNC, Angel knew that the perfect place for a distillery was Maggie Valley, where the legacy of whiskey-making has shaped many aspects of the area’s culture. “It’s fed by water from both the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” he says of the area.

In all his adventures, Angel has learned how to live life fully—and that the best deals are sealed with spirits.

Elevated Mountain Distilling Company is located at 3732 Soco Road in Maggie Valley. For more information, see elevatedmountain.com.