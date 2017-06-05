Grapevine: Playtime Provisions

By Elspeth Brown

M y five-year-old son said I should write my article about what kind of wine Spiderman drinks. So I asked if he knew what Spiderman’s favorite wine was. Red-and-blue wine, of course.

I realized he might just be on to something. What kind of wine should you drink when you are playing superheroes or dolls with your kids, nieces and nephews, or grandchildren? Or any summer vacation game, for that matter?

Bike riding calls for canned Rosé. Underwood Rosé from Oregon offers bright strawberry and cherry fruit while still finishing dry.

Pool time screams Vinho Verde from Portugal. Vinho Verde literally means “green wine” and is about the color of the pool water. It is low in alcohol, which helps if you are going to be at the pool all day. This white wine is refreshing with a hint of dry pear and a little zesty finish.

The perfect pairing when painting toenails is bubbles. There’s really no other wine to serve with a fresh coat of paint. If you do not have a Champagne budget, Undurraga Brut from Chile is one of the best sparkling wines I have tasted. It is produced with traditional Champagne grapes, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, and has traditional yeasty flavors and an almost creamy finish.

Game night calls for a big, rich Cabernet Sauvignon from Washington State, while a structured French Pinot Noir would be better while playing with Legos. Outdoor camping is the perfect opportunity for box wine, which has come a long way. Sant’ Evasio from Italy produces a delicious white made from Corvina grapes and a red made from Barbera grapes. Both wines are easy drinking, smooth and perfect for packing in and out of a long hike.

Baseball games are typically played during the hottest part of the summer day, so pack a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc in your water bottle when you head off to the diamond. Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc is clear so it is unobtrusive, has beautiful herbal notes and a burst of lime zest for a true home run.

Don’t forget about all the family-friendly festivals that go on in Asheville. My children always want to get their faces painted and, honestly, I do too. When having your face painted I recommend any red wine because if it stains your lips and teeth you can always blame it on the face paint.

Enjoy your summer vacation!

Elspeth Brown is the owner of Maggie B’s Wine & Specialty Store, 10 C South Main Street in Weaverville. For information visit MaggieBsWine.com or call 828.645.1111. Maggie B’s will celebrate its 10th anniversary with an outdoor block party with grilled food, wine tastings and live music by the Firecracker Jazz Band on Friday, June 9, from 5–9 p.m.