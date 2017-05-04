Tryon Rhythm and Wine Fest Comes to Town

The Tryon Downtown Development Association (TDDA) will hold its first Tryon Rhythm and Wine Fest on Saturday, May 6, from 3–7 p.m.

Participating local wineries include Russian Chapel Hills Winery and Mountain Brook Vineyards. Blair Crimmins & the Hookers and The Snopes Family Band will bring ragtime, blues and Dixieland Jazz sounds to downtown.

“We have a great venue at the Tryon Depot Plaza,” says Jamie Carpenter, TDDA’s executive director, “and it gives us an opportunity to show off downtown and all that Tryon has to offer. The town celebrates local art, wine and music, and this event brings in all three.”

Local vendors and restaurants, including Mill Spring Farm Store and Lavender Bistro, will provide food.

The idea for the event, Carpenter says, grew out of the success of the town’s annual Beer Fest. “We wanted something that had a similar appeal, but with a new style to shift the focus to some of our local wineries.” Plans are to alternate this new festival every other spring with the Farm to Trade Street event held in 2016 and planned again for next year.

Local artist Jennifer Mills created a painting to celebrate the inaugural event. Posters, t-shirts and tasting glasses will feature the work and the original will be auctioned off at the event.

Proceeds from ticket sales and the art auction will benefit TDDA projects such as downtown improvements, the implementation of public art projects and promotion for downtown businesses.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit tryonrhythmwine.com. Tickets are available online or at La Bouteille in Tryon, and are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. Only those 21 and over may attend. The event will be held rain or shine.