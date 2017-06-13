Carolyn Kovash Named New Director of Sales

The publisher of The Laurel of Asheville, Jerry Johnson, is pleased to announce that Carolyn Kovash has become the magazine’s new director of sales.

Carolyn grew up in Denver, Colorado, and attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, receiving her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in classical antiquities. She has an extensive background in media sales and ran a marketing consultancy business for more than a decade.

After a 16-year diversion to Chicago, Carolyn and her family landed in Asheville five years ago. An avid runner, she has completed ten marathons (including Dublin, NYC, Berlin, London and Boston), loves triathlons and loves to play golf and be outdoors. She and her husband, Forrest, have two daughters, Allie, 22, and Rachel, 18, entering UNCA this fall as an incoming freshman.

If you are a current advertiser or are interested in placing an ad in The Laurel, please send an e-mail introducing yourself to Carolyn at carolyn@thelaurelofasheville.com. She would love to hear from you and share about how we can serve you as part of our Laurel community.