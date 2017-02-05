Iris Zohar’s passion for interior decorating and staging led her to create Divine Designs By Iris, a business to help clients in Western NC make the most of their homes.

Whether staging before a house is put on the market, remodeling a home or redecorating to make spaces more appealing, Iris has the eye and the plan to address any home’s needs.

“With accessorizing and decluttering, people can maximize their home’s potential,” she says, adding that oftentimes little things make a big difference. Her philosophy is simple: “I really want to listen to my clients, to develop professional relationships with them and to hear what they need.”

Iris says that with her resources and connections, she is able to provide professional and affordable services to customers with a variety of decorating tastes and budgets. A recent staging she did in Arden saw the owner sell his home for tens of thousands of dollars more than he initially thought possible.

To learn more, visit divinedesignsbyiris.com, find the company on Facebook or call 828.593.8050.