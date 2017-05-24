AyerWaves: Music and the Great Outdoors

The second annual AyerWaves Music Festival, featuring more than 50 performances on four stages, will be held on the 191-acre Possum Trot Mountain property in Winfield, Tennessee, from Thursday, June 1, through Sunday, June 4. The event is an opportunity to hear live music by a variety of artists, as well as to enjoy the scenic property’s hiking and mountain biking trails, battle tag archery course and old-west-themed town. With campgrounds and bunkhouses available, visitors can stay for a day or for the entire weekend.

“We encourage everyone to bring the kids, grandparents and crazy uncle,” says Joshua Ayers, the festival’s founder. “We have bounce houses and arts and crafts for youngsters. For adults we have a stage in the woods for late night dance parties and intimate acoustic performances.”

The lineup features music from nearly every genre, with underground and indie bands as well as nationally acclaimed performers. Award-winning singer-songwriter Darrell Scott will headline on Saturday night. Other acts throughout the weekend include Home Grown Head, Dan O’Rourke, Kata Hay, Ira Wolf and Sugar Lime Blue.

“Guests are encouraged to participate in campfire jams and other activities with the bands,” says Ayers. “Fans can watch live music on Friday night, mountain bike with the band on Saturday and then do it all over again.”

AyerWaves Music Festival is located at 517 Adkins Trail, in Winfield. Gates open at noon on June 1 and checkout is at noon on June 5. Single-day tickets are $35 per person and three-day passes are $50 per person. Parking and camping are included. A three-day pass for RV camping is $75 per person. For more information, including bunkhouse rental, visit ayerwaves.com.