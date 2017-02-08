Heartwarming: Zoe & Cloyd Valentine’s Concert

By Jessica Klarp

In celebration of all things love-related, the Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA) is proud to present first place winners of the 2015 FreshGrass Duo contest Zoe & Cloyd on Saturday, February 11, at 7:30 p.m. for an “almost Valentine’s” concert.

Husband and wife duo Natalya Zoe Weinstein and John Cloyd Miller are known for their soulful charm and passion for traditional American music. Founding members of the acclaimed Americana trio Red June and long-time veterans of the Asheville music scene, the couple has been playing a February concert at BMCA since 2009.

“We always look forward to our annual show at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts,” says Miller. “This is a place that feels like home to us, an intimate space with wonderful folks and great acoustics. It’s a terrific place to play and see music.”

BMCA executive director Gale Jackson says Zoe & Cloyd hold a special place in her heart. “Over the years, we have watched Natalya and John’s relationship evolve not only personally but professionally with and through their music,” she says. “It’s a love story shared with the audience. The only year they missed was 2014, just before the birth of their daughter—a happy reason.”

Zoe & Cloyd released their debut duet album, Equinox, in April 2015. Featuring original and traditional repertoire spanning bluegrass, old-time and folk, the album showcases the elegant simplicity of two instruments and two voices. Audiences and critics delight in the couple’s close harmony, exquisite vocal and instrumental ability and the simplicity of their approach.

BMCA’s intimate listening room is the perfect venue for the up-close experience of these two ringing voices and their musical prowess, she on fiddle, he on guitar. Come cuddle up on a cold winter night for the heartwarming, toe-tapping music of this authentic duo.

BMCA is located at 225 West State Street in Black Mountain. Tickets to the show are $16 and typically sell quickly. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit blackmountainarts. org, Eventbrite.com or call 828.669.0930.