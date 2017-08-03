LEAF Downtown AVL to Take Over Pack Square Park

Asheville’s third annual LEAF Downtown festival will return to Pack Square Park Friday, August 4, and Saturday, August 5. Featuring an array of musical talent, cultural arts performances and more than 80 food and craft vendors, it is sure to be another successful year celebrating the city of Asheville and its devotion to the arts and community.

“No matter who you are or where you are from, LEAF Downtown AVL promises to offer a welcoming and safe environment where you can experience a world-class event for free,” says Ehren Cruz, performing arts director of LEAF. “This summer, LEAF Downtown is getting ready to ‘turn it up’ with legendary funk, reggae, world and soul music.”

More than 200 local and regional performers will be present, plus some special guests, including legendary funk group The Family Stone, celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. The Voices of Asheville tent display portrays the rich culture of Asheville and Buncombe County, featuring exhibits related to the city’s history and information on various local organizations.

With a goal to celebrate diversity, heritage and history, as well as the arts, all while supporting the local economy, the third year of LEAF Downtown AVL promises to bring awareness and a fun-filled weekend to the citizens and visitors of Asheville.

For more information on LEAF Downtown AVL, visit theleaf.org/downtown. LEAF’s other festival will take place October 19–22.