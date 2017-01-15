Lenoir Comedy Night Benefits the Caldwell Arts Council

The Caldwell Arts Council (CAC) presents the 5th Annual Lenoir Comedy Night on Saturday, January 21, at 7 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. This fundraising event helps support the many programs of the CAC.

With a stage “set up to resemble a big-city comedy club,” says Adrienne Roellgen, executive director of CAC, “attendees should expect a night of laughter and fun.”

Headlining the event will be comedians Jarrod Harris, Blayr Nias and a local favorite, Yulson Suddreth.

Harris is described as an “atypical Southern comic—autobiographical, silly, dark and often times absurd.” His television appearances include Comedy Central, NBC and Comcast Comedy on Demand.

Nias’ humor is described as “a unique blend of Northern aggression and Southern charm.” Onstage, she shares stories of her “misadventures as ‘the bad girl next door.’”

This event is billed as adult comedy and is not suitable for children. Beer, wine, chili and snacks will be available.

“There’s an ‘art’ to comedy, and this FUNdraiser will help support the many programs of the Caldwell Arts Council,” says Cathy McCoy, CAC’s administrative assistant. Programs in art, theater and music benefit all ages throughout the year.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, with a group rate available. To reserve tickets, call 828.754.2486 or visit caldwellarts.com.