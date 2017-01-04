Madison County Arts Council Presents The Kruger Brothers

The Madison County Arts Council will host The Kruger Brothers in concert on Sunday, January 8, at 4 p.m., at the Madison County Arts Center. The trio, which plays classically-infused folk music, consists of Jens Kruger, banjo player and vocalist; Uwe Kruger, guitar player and lead vocalist; and Joel Landsberg, bassist and vocalist. Based in Wilkesboro, the group has performed annually in Marshall since 2008.

“We love performing in Marshall because it’s always like a homecoming for us,” says Landsberg. “So many familiar faces attend our shows there that it almost feels like we’re playing in our living room.”

The intimacy of the event is furthered by the setting and the tendency for local musicians to join in on a few songs. “Our audiences love the up-close and personal experience that our venue provides,” says Laura Boosinger, the Madison County Arts Council’s executive director. “We also have special guests, which folks love. Bobby Hicks, a ten-time Grammy award-winner and Marshall resident, is often there and I sometimes participate as well.”

This type of impromptu collaboration is one of the elements that makes the concert special. “It’s always an honor and pleasure to have friends like Laura and Bobby join us for a couple of numbers,” says Landsberg. “They are both such consummate musicians and national treasures that we enjoy every opportunity we get to perform with them. And it’s always a special treat for the audience because they get to see music being created live on the spot, not just some rehearsed pieces.”

The Madison County Arts Center is located at 90 South Main Street in Marshall. Tickets to the concert are $35 and can be purchased online at madisoncountyarts.com or by calling 828.649.1301.