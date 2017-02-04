Sounds at Isis: From Renaissance to Tuvan Throat Singing

By Gina Malone

Isis Music Hall warms up winter nights this month with music from around the world.

Brother Sun kicks things off Sunday, February 5, at 7:30 p.m. with its fusion of “folk, Americana, blues, pop and jazz.” Greg Greenway, Joe Jencks and Pat Wictor harmonize in a variety of musical genres accompanied by guitar, slide guitar, piano, ukulele and bouzouki. “This will be the trio’s last year of regular touring,” says Jencks, “as all three of us explore other creative paths—taking the many wondrous creative lessons learned from our collaboration and applying them in new ways.” Tickets are $20 in advance and $23 at the door.

On Thursday, February 9, at 7 p.m., it’s “An Evening with RUNA,” the award-winning musicians who bring their own blend of Irish and Scottish folk music with a little bluegrass, flamenco, blues and jazz thrown into the mix. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

The Randall Bramblett Band returns to Asheville on Friday, February 10, at 9 p.m. “We play all original music,” Bramblett says, “that’s based in Soul, jazz and American roots. “Lyrics come more from the Bob Dylan/Van Morrison camps.”

The group is finishing up a new album that will be out in June. “I always try to push the boundaries for each release,” says Bramblett. “This one will feature the four-piece in a more live studio quartet vibe. We’ll play some songs off this project at Isis for sure.” Tickets for the performance are $15 in advance and $18 at the door.

A trio of Tuvan throat singers, ALASH, takes the stage on Wednesday, February 15, at 8:30 p.m. Throat singing involves producing two or more notes with the voice simultaneously and is one of the world’s oldest forms of music.

“For those who don’t know Tuvan music,” says Bady- Dorzhu Ondar, one of the group’s three singers, “many are surprised at how deeply musical it is. They come expecting amazing vocal feats, and while those are very much present, people are often not prepared for the depth and approachability of the music as a whole.”

The Central Asian group has visited Isis twice in its 18-year history together and looks forward to returning. “We love Asheville’s openness and the warm reception we get from people there,” he says, adding, “We also like the breakfasts there!” Tickets are $15.

On Friday, February 17, at 7 p.m., Isis Music Hall and Mountain Spirit present Ayreheart, founded by GRAMMY-nominated lutenist Ronn McFarlane in 2010. The group’s original music combines elements of Celtic, folk, bluegrass and Renaissance. Tickets are $15.

Texas troubadour and Emmy-nominated storyteller and songwriter Eric Taylor performs on Friday, February 24, at 7 p.m. With appearances on Austin City Limits and Late Night with David Letterman, Taylor has influenced such artists as Nanci Griffith and Lyle Lovett. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

On Friday, February 24, at 9 p.m., The Gibson Brothers take the stage. Awards at the IBMA World of Bluegrass 24th Annual Awards Show in 2013 included Entertainer of the Year (for the second year in a row), Vocal Group of the Year, Song of the Year and Songwriter of the Year. Tickets are $20 in advance and at the door.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and dinner reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit isisasheville.com.