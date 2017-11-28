It’s a Wonderful Life in Black Mountain

Black Mountain’s annual Holly Jolly Christmas event, with a theme this year of It’s a Wonderful Life, will take place Friday, December 1, from 5–9 p.m. The downtown area will be adorned with holiday lights and decorations and shops will be offering refreshments and unique gift items for purchase. The Charles D. Owen High School Band and dancers from the Black Mountain Center for the Arts will perform in front of the Old Depot and Caboose on Sutton Avenue. Santa Claus will make a special appearance, giving children the opportunity to sit on his lap and give him their Christmas lists.

“Black Mountain at Christmastime is like stepping into a Norman Rockwell painting,” says Bob McMurray, executive director of the Black Mountain- Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce. “Our theme, It’s a Wonderful Life, depicts how our community feels.”

On Saturday, December 2, the Chamber will host their Little Town That Rocks–Rocking Chair Silent Auction from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Visitor Center. The annual Christmas Parade, themed The Miracles of Christmas and featuring Britten Olinger as Grand Marshall, will begin at 4 p.m. Following the parade, the Annual Circle of Lights around Lake Tomahawk, presented by Black Mountain’s Recreation and Parks Department, will run from 5–7 p.m. Attendees can visit with Santa and enjoy a bonfire, hayrides and a variety of music and food.

For a complete list of holiday events, visit exploreblackmountain.com.