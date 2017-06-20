Farm Tour Showcases Local Produce and Wines

The PolkFresh Farm Tour 2017 will be held on Saturday, June 24. Guests will be able to meet farmers, taste fresh foods and experience Polk County’s most beautiful working farms and wineries throughout the day. Farms will be open for tours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with winery tours from 1–6 p.m.

“The PolkFresh Farm Tour is an exciting opportunity to meet the folks who have dedicated their lives to producing amazing food and wine,” says Patrick McLendon of Growing Rural Opportunities. “Farmers spend the majority of their time in the fields and forests cultivating and caring for our food and they are excited to welcome those who want to share in the wealth of farm life.”

About 15 farms participate, including specialized locales like the Go Garlic farm, a favorite from last year’s tour. It is generally recommended that ticket holders choose about five farms to visit based on their own interests since it is unlikely that time will allow a stop at each location. Guides with farm descriptions and maps are available. Many locations will also offer products for sale.

“Our farmers represent our way of life. They are the ones we silently appreciate as we drive by fields and see calves and lambs running through green pastures,” says McLendon. “Maintaining our farmland is directly related to buying from our local producers and the more we support them, the better our livelihoods will be.”

Tickets are $25 for each vehicle entry and $10 for motorcycles. All proceeds benefit Polk County farmers. The PolkFresh Farm Tour pass may also be used for admittance to the ASAP Farm Tour on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, from noon until 5 p.m. Please leave pets at home. To learn more, visit growrural.org.