June Peterson and Chuck Crane, owners of A Blast from The Past, LLC, are both retired Air Force commanders. In 2000, the couple restored a 1927 Gulf gas station in Texas and started hosting antique car events. Visitors kept asking for clothing and accessories to go with their cars. “Antique car people like to dress in the era of their vehicles,” says Crane. “So, we discovered a niche.”

They recently closed two stores in Texas and moved to Brevard to open their new store. “We can fit our male and female customers in era-correct reproduction clothing from 1880 to the 1950s,” says Peterson. They have outfitted customers for vintage balls, weddings, proms and tea parties. The store also carries a full line of Steampunk accessories.

“We are also a gift shop with home décor, stained glass and fresh fudge. We pride ourselves in being different than the plain, big-box model with our motto of: ‘Shopping the way it used to be when it was fun!’”

A Blast from the Past is located at 15 West Main Street in Brevard. For more information, call the store at 828.885.2590 or find them on Facebook: A Blast from the Past Brevard.