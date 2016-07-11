Asheville Consignment Shops

Above: H. Taylor The Store

Full of Variety, Fun & Even Dogs!

Story by Jennifer Fulford | Photos by Megan Authement

Need a fresh pair of jeans? A blingy belt for your summery knit dress? How about a little black number in taffeta? At local consignment shops and boutiques, the variety has never been better. Whether you shop ‘til you drop or splurge only on occasion (like I do), resale shopping options continue to diversify and fill niche markets across the region.

Consignment stores from Arden to Burnsville offer brands to suit most shoppers and cater to their customers’ budgets and personalities. I don’t think of myself as a Gucci girl, but the welcome mat at many stores could change any bargain hunter’s attitude. When a shop owner brings her dog to work every day and knows her customers by size and first name, shopaholism takes on a whole new appeal.

“There’s a concierge aspect,” says Heidi Taylor, owner of H. Taylor The Store, a modern boutique in Arden near Biltmore Park. “I believe that all women, whether they own Chanel or Louis Vuitton or Gucci, they probably have a casual J.Crew T-shirt in the closet. That’s real life. I believe in dressing for the life you’re living, not the one you think you’re going to live.”

Her goal, she says, is to help her customers create an authentic look that makes them feel more self-assured. Dressed in a contemporary loose-fitting swing top and rolled up jeans, her own confidence made me long to slip on those gently used Frye boots in the store and stomp through the rest of my day.

Heidi’s store features high-end women’s fashions that she “curates.” She always has more clothing in a backroom staging area, poised for an unveiling. Her dog, Harry, watches all the while.

A neighboring store in South Asheville, Linden Consignment Boutique, specializes in signature brands, such as J.Jill, BCBG, and designer items.

“I’ve got jeans over there that probably retail for $2,000. I have them priced for $100,” owner Christine Dolan says of the Roberto Cavelli jeans.

At Linden, repeat clients shop designer labels and better names, mostly ready-to-wear women’s clothing at moderate prices. Deeply discounted items are usually available, too. Who wouldn’t be tempted by Ann Taylor slacks and an Abercrombie top for less than a cappuccino date with BFFs? A midafternoon retail therapy adjustment never hurt anyone.

“Not only is it affordable,” chimes in a regular customer, “if you wear it a few times and you’re sick of it, you can go out and get something else.”

Christine says she strives to provide a stress-free environment. Her dog, Callie, and 83-year-old mother, Ann, frequently join her in the store, a homey touch to the upscale shop. She wants to convey happiness to each customer, returning the favor.

“I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I’ve got the best customers,” Christine says. “All of the consignment stores here in town, we have our own specific niches.”

Across town at Mine & Yours in West Asheville, the business model is tried-and-true casual wear. For fifteen years, the store has offered a wide selection of essentials for men and women. Brands such as White Stage or Circo don’t make the cut, but rows of racks are packed with an array of trendy jeans and cotton tops, along with higher-end fashions, like Michael Kors, and eclectic pieces. Owner Lori Dawson says she strives to maintain an upbeat atmosphere.

“No matter what, I like to stay positive,” Lori says. “When you’re in here and it’s positive energy, people shop and ask questions. People are laughing. You feel this very good vibe.”

In Burnsville, Carolyn Brost opened her store six years ago. Alexandra’s Closet has already moved to a better location in town. “I always just liked clothes,” Carolyn says and chuckles. Her business trends toward casual wear. “Business is really good. Better all the time.”

So much so that more resale shops have opened around Burnsville. When Carolyn first started, only one shop in the area sold resale clothing. Now, she has more than a dozen competitors. Nevertheless, she’s undeterred. She employs a sister, her mother, and her 22-yearold daughter, for whom the shop was named.

“The teens were initially buying, constantly,” Carolyn says. Today she has a wide range of shoppers. “We’re getting ready to go into small housewares.”

For her customers, that’s great news. As for me, I brought home three-inch heels, a jacket, two pencil skirts, and two tops. Total price: $41.

Jennifer Fulford is a freelance journalist and novelist based in Western North Carolina. She blogs at livingonink.com. Her dog is Lady.