Charmed was established in 2012, three years before Cathy Stanley and her husband, Mark, retired to Asheville from Wilmington.

“After a few months of exploring Asheville, I decided I wanted a project, and Charmed was for sale,” says Cathy, who previously owned two book and gift stores in coastal NC. “Charmed was an already-thriving establishment in a great location and I was impressed with their niche, which I term ‘affordable boutique shopping.’”

Charmed carries casual clothes and accessories and a large selection of jewelry, all made in NC. Changes made since buying the store include renovating the space, making logo and branding changes, adding greeting cards and bringing in many new local vendors.

“I call Charmed my ‘joy project,’” she says. “I have a strong manager, Juliana Gonzales, and a great team of sales associates. Juliana handles the day-to-day operation of the store and I handle buying, promotion and finances. This leaves me plenty of time to still enjoy ‘retirement.’”

Charmed is located at 46 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. For more information, visit them on Facebook at charmedasheville.com and on Instagram or call 828.255.2676.