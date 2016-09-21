The Laurel Guide to 2016 Wedding Hair Trends

By Teryn Worsham

While we’ve seen many changes in venues, wedding décor, bridesmaid dresses, and catering in recent years, there hasn’t been a dramatic change in wedding hairstyles. This year, it’s all about updating the classics with subtle variations and accessories.

Nobody wants to cringe at overly trendy styles while looking back at wedding photos. Rebecca Biggers, stylist and owner of Lola Salon and Gallery, advises to keep it timeless—but that doesn’t mean being out of style. With 18 years of bridal styling experience, Rebecca is an expert on where trends are heading. Here are some of her recommendations for updating classic looks:

Vintage

When it comes to vintage and romantic styles, it’s all about softness. Subtly textured chignons offer the perfect place to clip a veil. Or, if you prefer to wear your hair down, consider loose, romantic waves, accessorized with something small and sparkly. Rebecca suggests adding your grandmother’s brooch for a truly vintage effect.

Bohemian

Is the bohemian look more your style? Tuck some baby’s breath into your crown braid or pair a long and loose braid with a flower crown. Rebecca suggests incorporating different types of braids, such as merging two Dutch braids into a single fishtail braid, as a way to add a modern touch to a classic look. Want to add a little glitz? On this year’s bridal runway, you’ll find long braids with shimmery accessories woven into the hair.

Men’s hair

This year, the dapper look is in. Think side parts and classic fades. Whatever the style, the key is for the groom to look … well, groomed. Rebecca suggests getting a haircut a week before the big day, then a professional beard trim and neckline cleanup a couple days prior or the morning of the ceremony.

