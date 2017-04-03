The Laurel Puts on a Big Shoe

In honor of Earth Day, The Laurel of Asheville is partnering with BANGS Shoes to give away 119 pairs of Deep Sea Slip-On shoes. The recipient groups are Helpmate Domestic Violence Services, Veterans Restoration Quarters, Eblen Charities and Reach of Haywood County.

The name “BANGS” means help in Mandarin, and the company’s founder, Hannah Davis, got the idea for the apparel line while teaching English in China, where she was impressed by the simple yet supportive shoes worn by workers and farmers. BANGS gives 20 percent of its net proceeds to a nonprofit partner that provides recyclable loans that change lives on an international scale.

“We are excited to partner with The Laurel to give away some of my favorite slip-ons,” Davis says. “We are all about helping people, both domestically and abroad.” Deep Sea Slip-Ons have a heavy canvas body with vulcanized rubber sole and toe cap, additional foot bed and arch support and reinforced heel counter. They are unisex, comfortable, durable and ready for everyday adventure at a moment’s notice. These puppies just slip on. No laces required.

See On a Personal Note on page 112 to read more about Hannah Davis and BANGS Shoes. Learn more about the recipient organizations at helpmateonline.org, abccm.org, eblencharities.org and reachofhaywood.org.