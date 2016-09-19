A Local Textile Collaboration

Project Handmade: Highlighting Local Cloths

In recent years there has been a movement to become more aware of what we put into our bodies, but what about what we put on our bodies? Local Cloth Inc., a Western North Carolina-based nonprofit, promotes the collaboration and sustainability of local textile artists, designers, fiber producers, suppliers, and small businesses.

“Part of the philosophy is the notion that we, in an ideal world, can source our clothing locally in the same way we can, ideally, source our food locally,” says Vicki Bennett, chair of Local Cloth’s upcoming show Project Handmade 2016: Elements of Nature. Now in its third year, the fashion show of handmade wearable art takes place on Thursday, September 22, at 7 p.m. at the Folk Art Center, milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Tickets are $20 general admission, $30 VIP.

Three jurors selected 42 featured entries based on originality, design effectiveness, and creativity. All pieces were created by local artists within a hundred miles of Asheville. “The thought behind Local Cloth is ‘from farm to fiber to fashion,’ where clothing, including high fashion such as the garments in this show, is created in a fibershed that is defined as being within a hundred miles from home,” says Vicki.

Though the show is certainly an opportunity for local fashionistas to view one-of-a-kind and sustainably sewn garments, it’s also an opportunity for Asheville’s artists to spread their proverbial wings. Many of the designers are inspired by the collaborative nature of the show. “This is the third time I’ve participated in the Project Handmade Fashion Show, and each time I’m pushed a little further in this collaborative adventure,” says Liz Spear. Another returning participant is Susan Stowell who shares, “With this year’s theme of ‘Elements of Nature,’ it was easy to be inspired by our most beautiful surroundings here in the mountains.”

Project Handmade combines the fleetingness of fashion with the permanence of sustainability and an appreciation for craft and the environment. For more information, visit localcloth.org.