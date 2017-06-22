Susan Marie Designs Relocates to Rice White Building

Susan Marie Phipps has been a goldsmith and jewelry designer for 36 years, having a retail gallery/studio in Asheville for the past 13. She expertly hand creates all of the jewelry sold in her gallery, Susan Marie Designs, which now has a new location at 19 Biltmore Avenue, in the historic Rice White Building in downtown Asheville.

“I worked closely with Karen Ramshaw of Public Interest Projects, Inc. in making the decision to relocate,” says Phipps. “They strongly support the idea of local small businesses remaining downtown, making Asheville a vibrant and unique community for us all to enjoy.”

Constructed by the Hilliard family in 1890, the Rice White Building housed various businesses over its history, becoming the home of the Rice White Furniture Store in 1950. Public Interest Projects renovated the building in 2006, making it into two retail spaces and ten residential units.

Just across the street and a short walk down from her old location, Phipps’ says her new space next to Ariel Gallery provides an ideal new beginning. When visitors step inside and browse the large collection, her artistic vision and long experience as a goldsmith are abundantly evident in the elegant beauty of her unique designs.

A G.I.A. Graduate Gemologist, Phipps knowledgably selects only the most well cut and vibrant natural colored gemstones, pearls and diamonds to use in her creations. She says she always enjoys working with customers to design and create jewelry for their special occasions, or to transform an old piece into something new and exciting, exclusively for them.

The gallery is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more at susanmphippsdesigns.com.