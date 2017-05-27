Asheville City Market Has a New Location

By Natasha Anderson

Attending the Asheville City Market, a farmers’ market launched in 2008 by the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project (ASAP), is a Saturday morning ritual for many area residents. Now, thanks to a new location, more people can enjoy the vibrant event, shopping for goods offered by local farmers, craftspeople, bakers and other vendors.

“The amazing success of our indoor winter market at Asheville Masonic Temple contributed to the decision to relocate outdoors, just around the corner on North Market Street,” says Mike McCreary, manager of Asheville City Market. “The new location fulfills the original vision of a weekly event in the center of downtown, connected to restaurants, businesses, visitors and residents.”

With free parking and proximity to area neighborhoods, the new street-closed location is accessible to both pedestrians and customers arriving in vehicles. “A lot more folks can walk to the market now, due to its proximity to area neighborhoods,” says Wendy Brugh, Asheville City Market vendor and co-owner of Dry Ridge Farm. “It feels much more like an event meant for everyone.”

Asheville City Market has more than 50 vendors from across WNC. In addition to seasonal fresh fruits and vegetables, shoppers will find specialty foods including cheeses, grass-fed meats, homemade pasta, eggs, jams and preserves, breads, baked goods, honey, plants and artisan crafts. Each vendor at the producer-only market has a hand in growing, producing, or crafting their products, giving shoppers the opportunity to meet community farmers and artisans. Customers using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or electronic food stamps are welcome.

In addition to the aforementioned goods, shoppers can also enjoy live music, cooking demonstrations, food tastings from local chefs and family-friendly activities. “It’s a great social event,” says Brugh. “People come out, have a pastry, listen to music, see their friends and talk to vendors. As a farmer who lives out in Madison County, I enjoy it just as much as the shoppers. It’s a social time for me, and I think that’s true for other farmers as well.”

Asheville City Market is now located at North Market Street, between Woodfin Street and East Walnut Street. Free parking is available at the HomeTrust Bank lot and the lot across from the YMCA at 35 Woodfin Street. Paid parking is available at the Buncombe County parking deck off of College Street for $1 per hour. Market hours are 8 a.m. to noon, April through October. The market will be held on North Market Street through December, with special holiday hours, before moving indoors to the Asheville Masonic Temple for winter. Asheville City Market South, open Wednesdays from 12–4 p.m., remains at 2 Town Square Boulevard, in the center of Biltmore Park Town Square. Learn more at ashevillecitymarket.org.