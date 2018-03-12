It almost feels wrong to call a cooking class at The Farm a “class.” While the word “class” conjures up images of quiet students and droning teachers, a cooking class at The Farm is more like. . .a party, where the wine flows freely and you’re among strangers who feel like old friends.

The three-hour, themed events are led by executive chef Mike Ferrari, an accomplished graduate of the culinary program at A-B Tech, where he has also served as an adjunct instructor. Michael Hofman, an avid attendee of cooking classes at The Farm, says Ferrari’s nonchalant style and good humor create an ideal learning environment. “He goes with the fl ow and is not at all pretentious,” Hofman says. “He’s thought through everything beforehand so he can give careful, step-by-step instruction.”

Because of the hands-on nature of the experience, each class is capped at 12 participants. “The small student/teacher ratio allows Chef Mike to meet students where they are,” says Bev Gottfried, owner of The Farm. “Chef Mike enjoys teaching and his classes are just as satisfying for a seasoned cook as they are for a beginner.”

Each class is built around a specific cuisine—past classes have included Italian, Cajun and French— and students prepare a variety of different recipes within the theme. For example, the menu for Cajun Cuisine night included gumbo, maque choux and savory shrimp beignets, which students dropped into the fryer themselves just before dinner time. Participants enjoy the fruits of their labor in a three-course meal at the end of the class.

The Farm is located at 215 Justice Ridge Road in Candler. For more information about The Farm or to register for a cooking class, visit thefarmevents.com/eat.