A Family Tradition: Banana Nut Bread

This is a family recipe handed down through several generations. My Aunt Sue was famous for her banana nut bread. She always brought two small loaves, one for “now” and one for the freezer.

The recipe can be divided between two smaller loaf pans as its maker intended, or be made as one larger loaf with the extra batter used as next-day pancakes or waffles.

This nut bread is lighter than most, with an almost cake-like consistency. Delicious served warm, with a little butter and a drizzle of honey.

Aunt Sue’s Banana Nut Bread

1 stick butter (room temperature)

1 cup sugar 2 eggs (room temperature)

2 cups self -rising flour

3 ripe bananas, mashed

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1 tbsp. vanilla

2 to 3 tbsp. milk

Using an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar; gradually beat in eggs and vanilla. Mix flour and spices in separate bowl. Sift into creamed mixture on low speed until blended. With large wooden spoon, stir in bananas, add milk. Batter will be thick. Stir in nuts. Pour into buttered and floured loaf pan, up to 2/3 full. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until golden brown and pick inserted into center comes out clean.

Reserve rest of batter for pancakes or waffles (adding milk to thin out batter). Use excess batter within two days.