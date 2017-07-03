Micki Cowan came to Black Mountain from California in the early 1990s and got a job at My Father’s Pizza and Pasta to support herself and her two-year- old daughter. In 2010, she purchased the business and is continuing the tradition of providing customer favorites like Chicken Caesar Salad and the Skinny Pig Pizza, made with bacon, Asiago cheese and arugula.

“I know how the food should look and taste, but I’m not a cook,” says Micki, “I’m the numbers person.”

All of the sauces, dough, meatballs, hummus and special house dressing are prized family recipes made fresh daily in-house. The cooks source as many products locally as possible, from produce to beer, and vegetables are purchased from local farmers’ markets during the growing season.

Micki is grooming her daughter, Chloe Riddle, to take over the business. “When Chloe is running the kitchen everyone is happy. She is bubbly, enthusiastic and anxious to run it on her own.”

My Father’s Pizza and Pasta is located at 110 Cherry Street in Black Mountain. Learn more by calling 828.669.4944 and at myfatherspizza.com.