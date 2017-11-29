Melanie Talbot moved to Saluda 35 years ago after a career in fashion retail in Charlotte. In Saluda, she enjoyed having friends and family over for barbeque dinners. “A fan of my cooking, Charlie Ward, Saluda resident and owner of historic Thompson’s Store, encouraged me to open a barbeque restaurant,” says Talbot, “Back then there was not another restaurant in Saluda open for dinner. The only other restaurant in town was Ward’s Grill. So one year after I moved here, I opened Green River.”

In the ‘90s, Talbot added a screened-in porch. Fifteen years later, the porch was turned into an enclosed dining area and a drinks bar was added. During renovation of the restaurant four years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. “The silver lining was the way the staff took the reins for me while I underwent treatments. I couldn’t have asked for a better staff or a better restaurant. I’m now in remission and things couldn’t be better. I have a fabulous team, front and back of house. We are truly family!”

Green River BBQ is located at 131 US-176 in Saluda. For more information, visit greenriverbbq.com or call 828.749.9892.