Hearty Winter Fare: Tomato Bisque

A great soup to pour into a mug and sip next to the fire on a cold day, this tomato bisque hits all the right notes. Alone or with a traditional cheese sandwich, this soup has the distinct flavor of herbs combined with the smoky taste of bacon. My friend Donna shared this recipe with me years ago, and together we converted it to a canning recipe to enjoy in winter months ahead. So snuggle in with a good book and enjoy a wonderful taste of home and hearth!

Ingredients

1 tbsp. butter

5 slices bacon

1 cup onion, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 stalk celery, chopped

5 tbsp. all-purpose fl our

5 cups low-sodiumchicken broth

1 quart (32-oz) can whole, peeled tomatoes (with liquid) roughly chopped

3 thyme sprigs

3 parsley sprigs

1 bay leaf

1/3 cup half-and-half

2 tsp. salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Heat butter in soup pot over medium high heat. Add bacon and cook until done; transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside. Lower heat, and add onions, carrots, celery and garlic. Cook 8 to 10 minutes, until soft. Stir in fl our and cook, stirring until fl our is incorporated, about 2 minutes. Pour in broth and tomatoes and bring to a boil, whisking constantly. Stir in salt. Tie herbs together with kitchen twine and add to the pot. Lower heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Discard herb bundle. Using an emulsifier, puree until smooth. Crumble bacon and add to pot. Stir in half-and-half and season with pepper to taste.

Garnish with fresh parsley or chives, and enjoy!

Yield: 8 cups