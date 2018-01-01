Sean Piper worked in the restaurant business for many years. “I loved it, but wanted to try something different, so I eventually went to film school,” he says. “From there I moved to Los Angeles and worked in the film industry for 15 years. I enjoyed being part of some amazing projects, but all the while I dreamed of my restaurant concept.”

That said, Jargon’s concept is welcoming, eclectic, fun and, above all, creative. Whether it’s the local art that was commissioned for the space, the live weekend jazz or Chef Matthew Miner’s endlessly innovative dishes, Jargon delivers something truly unique to Asheville.

“Jargon is a place where folks can come, forget about the world outside and be treated to a great experience,” says Piper. “Owning and operating a restaurant takes a lot of dedication and hard work. My entire staff is vital, and we all deeply care about the experience each of our guests has in ‘our home.’”

Jargon is located at 715 Haywood Road in West Asheville. Find Jargon online at www.jargonrestaurant.com as well as on Facebook and Instagram. Email jargonrestaurant@gmail.com or call 828.785.1761 for reservations.