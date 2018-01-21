Features Local Inns and Delicious Recipes

By Calie Brummer

When asked what keeps their guests coming back for more, members of the Asheville Bed and Breakfast Association unanimously agree that a homemade breakfast is the secret to a perfect stay. Featuring locally sourced ingredients and unique recipes, the newly published Morning in the Mountains cookbook shares the contributions of 15 regional innkeepers.

“We realized our inns are the most ‘local’ lodging choice a traveler can make. What other entity offers a gourmet breakfast in a home with a beautiful story?” says Susan Murray, marketing chairman for the Asheville Bed and Breakfast Association and innkeeper at Carolina Bed and Breakfast. “Every inn is a local small business and we support many other small businesses as we guide our guests to the region’s best shops and experiences.”

Morning in the Mountains is organized into chapters focusing on flavor, including segments on savory quiches and casseroles, side dishes and sauces, baked breads and waffles, sweet bites and desserts and seasonal fruits.

At Asheville’s Beaufort House Inn, master gardener and innkeeper Christina Muth grows herbs and flowers that grace the table during warmer months. Muth’s breakfast recipes are complemented by farm fresh eggs and seasonal fruits and vegetables. Dynamite Roasting Company in Black Mountain roasts and grinds a coffee blend that is delivered to the inn weekly.

The Wildberry Lodge in Leicester has a terraced hillside garden that yields rhubarb, peppers, squash and heirloom carrots. Apples and peaches from the dwarf fruit trees are canned and preserved for cobblers, jams, chutneys and tarts. “When we need additional fresh fruits and vegetables to stock up for the winter, we visit Sandy Hollar Farms in Leicester, just over a few mountains,” says Glenda Cahill, innkeeper. “Sandy Hollar takes very good care of us and helps us get exactly what we need.”

At Engadine Inn and Cabins at Honey Hill, located minutes from downtown Asheville, ingredients are sourced from nearby farm stands and innkeepers harvest grapes to make jelly from their on-site vineyard. The vineyard has been on the property since Engadine was founded as a winery in 1885.

Pinecrest Bed and Breakfast is nestled in the heart of the Montford Historic District, just a mile from downtown Asheville. “We are very lucky to have over an acre of land, so we have a compost pile for all our vegetable scraps, coffee grounds, eggshells and more,” says Diane Rogers, innkeeper. “We add plenty of brown leaves this time of year as well.”

At the Carolina Bed and Breakfast near downtown, Murray focuses on seasonal fruits and vegetables for fresh flavors. “I try to be very aware of the fruits and vegetables and their natural seasons,” she says. “We serve our apple bacon quiche from September to the end of January. Hard squashes, like butternut and acorn, get us through the rest of the winter until the spring crops of asparagus bring us into the glorious abundance of summer. Growing up, I learned that not only do things taste better when they are picked fresh from nearby farms, they are appreciated even more when considered a seasonal treat!”

Morning in the Mountains is available for purchase online and in stores at the Asheville Visitor Center Gift Shop and Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café. To learn more, visit ashevillebba.com/our-inns.