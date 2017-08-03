One-Day Workshop at The Village Potters

The Village Potters will host On Pots and Food, a one-day workshop with Lindsay Rogers, on Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rogers will demonstrate the process of making and finishing a series of vessels intended for food service and will lead a dialogue focused on both the role of handmade vessels in the contemporary home and design strategies to engage audiences with the food they eat.

“This workshop, in particular, is exciting to me because the idea of food in collaboration with the vessel is something that I always consider when designing my pieces,” says Rogers. “I will certainly be talking about the technical aspects of making pots, but also about the life of the pots beyond the studio.”

Rogers, who is an assistant professor of ceramics at East Tennessee State University, uses her work as an artist to advocate for a more locally based, sustainable food system and has participated in collaborations with other artists, chefs, food photographers and farmers. Her demonstration will begin with the dinner plate, followed, as time allows, by vessels including a teapot and small spice dishes.

On Pots and Food is part of The Village Potters’ Master’s Series, a demonstration workshop program designed to nurture and inspire further exploration in clay for potters of all levels. The workshops are offered as part of The Village Potters’ Independent Study and Mentoring Program.

“In the spirit of the age-old tradition of learning from an expert, our Master’s Series demonstrators share their techniques and their unique, personal story of crafting their creative life,” says Sarah Wells Rolland, co-founder of The Village Potters. “Lindsay Rogers is a young and upcoming artist who will inspire the potter who wants to take the road less traveled.”

The Village Potters is located at 191 Lyman Street, #180, in Asheville’s Historic River Arts District. The fee for this workshop is $145 for non-students and $95 for currently enrolled students. For more information, visit thevillagepotters.com.