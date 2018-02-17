Restaurant Week Comes to Hendersonville

Hendersonville will host its inaugural restaurant week from Thursday, March 15, to Saturday, March 24. The event, produced by Carolina Epicurean, will feature more than eight local restaurants offering prix fixe, multi-course meals at various price points starting at $10 for lunch. “Hendersonville and Flat Rock are home to restaurants that rival those found in large urban areas known for their excellent culinary scene,” says Laura Huff, owner and publisher of Carolina Epicurean. “Hendersonville is one of those towns where locals welcome visitors and want to share what’s great about where they live: restaurants, shops, breweries, wine bars, live theater and music, bakeries, coffee shops and, most important of all, the people.”

A portion of the Restaurant Week proceeds will go to support Dandelion, the cornerstone of the job training program at Safelight. Safelight provides resources for survivors of interpersonal violence, sexual assault and child abuse. At Dandelion, Safelight clients have the opportunity to gain confidence and job experience while learning important skills like financial budgeting, personal responsibility, effective communication, team work, organization and time management. “It’s not hard to see why the local community supports Dandelion,” says Huff. “During Hendersonville Restaurant Week, you can enjoy great food while helping Dandelion interns progress on a promising career path. It’s a no-brainer.”

Peter Fassbender, director of food and beverage at Season’s at Highland Lake, is excited about the exposure Hendersonville Restaurant Week will provide. “It is a great way for people that are not familiar with our restaurant to be able to try our food and enjoy our service in this gorgeous setting without having to commit to an expensive meal,” he says. With staunch commitments to sustainable seafood, protein raised without growth hormones, compostable to-go utensils and the maintenance of an on- site organic garden, Season’s tends to be at a higher price point than other restaurants in the area. During Restaurant Week, Season’s will be more accessible, offering a three-course dinner option for $30 and a two-course lunch for $15. “We want for people to know about us and what we do and we are convinced that this event will help us pave that road.”

Fassbender also says that Restaurant Week is likely to offer an economic boost that isn’t limited to the restaurant industry. “Events like this brings tourism to the area,” Fassbender says. “We have the good fortune of being a resort restaurant and people are calling to make reservations to come stay in the area for Restaurant Week. So, the benefits of events like this are very evident to us.”

For more information about Hendersonville Restaurant Week, including a list of participating restaurants and their prix fixe menus, visit hendersonvillerw.com.