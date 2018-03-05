Rezaz Pan Mediterranean to Reopen with Major Renovations

Brian and Laura Smith, owners of Rezaz Pan Mediterranean, have a deep connection to their business. Before purchasing Rezaz in 2015, the couple fell in love and had their wedding reception at the restaurant. On February 18, they closed their doors and initiated a major renovation that will expand both the general dining area and the restaurant’s private event room. Upon entry into the restaurant, guests will be drawn to a 22-foot, custom-made wine wall featuring wines from France, Spain and Italy. “A white marble bar will invite guests to sit and sip on one or several of our extensive wines by glass,” says Laura, “and a large communal Sofra table, constructed by local furniture maker Danny Schwalje, will beckon to those who crave a more socially interactive dining experience.”

The menu is also changing, with the addition of fare from North Africa, Spain and Greece. New dishes include Tunisian ahi tuna, fragrant Israeli chicken soup, Sicilian burrata cheese and grilled Delmonico steak. Even the logo will be updated to a subtle yin-and-yang design, a nod to the Smiths’ romance.

Rezaz Pan Mediterranean will reopen on Tuesday, March 6, with a grand reopening party on Thursday, March 8. Fifteen percent of all sales from the party will go to support the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.

