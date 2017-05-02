Shop Talks: Sunburst Market

Katie Hughes grew up in her family’s business, Sunburst Trout Farms. She was looking for a change from a career in event planning when she moved back to the area. “My mom thought it would be a good idea to have a brick-and-mortar store with the business,” she says, and Sunburst Market, a specialty neighborhood grocery, was born.

Husband Clay’s talents as a chef before coming to work at the trout farm meant the business was a natural for him as well. After two years in their original location, they moved to a larger space in the heart of downtown Waynesville. “We’ve been slowly expanding our product line ever since,” Katie says. Product tastings are held on Saturdays and a lounge is available in the market for customers who want to sit and enjoy drinks and snacks anytime. Monthly market baskets for meal preparations at home are also offered.

“With as many local products as we have,” says Katie, “we like being considered a one-stop shop.”

Sunburst Market is located at 142 North Main Street, Waynesville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit sunburstmarket.com or call 828.452.3848.