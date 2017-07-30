Olga Jiménez fell in love with baking when she was in high school. She did not want to take another science class, she says, and baking class sounded like a fun alternative.

When she moved to Asheville, she baked at home for family and friends, took more classes and began working at Short Street Cakes. Within a few years, when the opportunity arose, she had bought the business.

Today, four full-time employees work alongside her during the long days of baking. “We are more than co-workers,” Jiménez says. “We are like a family. We support each other, work together and bring ideas.”

The bakery offers options for every cake lover and only all natural, organic and local ingredients are used. Whenever possible, fresh and edible flowers decorate the tops. “When we bake,” she says, “we bake everything fresh, from scratch.”

Short Street Cakes is located at 225 Haywood Road in West Asheville. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. To learn more, visit shortstreetcakes.com. Cakes must be ordered at least 48 hours in advance by calling 828.505.4822.