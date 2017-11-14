Taste of Asheville Showcases Regional Foods and Drinks

On Thursday, November 16, from 6-9 p.m., the Asheville Independent Restaurant Association (AIR) will host the 2017 Taste of Asheville. Titled Taste and Tunes, the event will be held at The Venue in downtown Asheville, where guests can experience everything from vibrant, worldly cuisine to locally crafted southern dishes while enjoying music from local talents.

Taste of Asheville brings more than 40 of Asheville’s best and most innovative independent restaurants under one roof for an evening of delicious foods, craft brews, spirits and wines. “Taste of Asheville is the single best ‘tasting’ event in Asheville every year,” says Jane Anderson, executive director of AIR. “Our independent restaurants enjoy meeting and showcasing the best they have to offer, and our partnership with the Asheville Buskers Collective has taken the event up a notch with the addition of authentic, local entertainment.”

Guests can expect French dishes, Indian curries, southern fare, including smoky barbeque and comfort foods, and organic chocolates followed by local craft beers and spirits. While sampling dishes, guests can get to know the culinary experts behind their favorite dishes and learn more about local and regional foods.

This year’s event welcomes several musical talents including Asheville’s famed buskers Abby the Spoon Lady and Chris Rodrigues, dulcimer player Derek Graziano and acoustic blues performer Stevie Lee Combs.

The Venue Asheville is located at 21 North Market Street. Tickets are available for purchase at airasheville.org.