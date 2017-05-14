From the Editor

There are few of us who haven’t at some point in our lifetimes had pets we considered part of our family. I currently share my home not only with my spouse, but also with two Australian shepherds, Dukkha, 7, and Ivy, 2, and two cats, Grendel, 17, and Oki, 6.

Pets are our special focus in this issue. We invite you to read about the vendors who have supported this theme. Especially exciting are the results of our Pet Photo Contest.

Also in this edition you’ll discover hundreds of events happening regionally during May and June. Whether your interest is the arts, music, theater, film, dance or WNC cultural heritage, we have it all. Gina Malone’s Day Tripper story takes a short jaunt to nearby Saluda, and our food focus is on the delectable sweets of Short Street Cakes.

As the growing season heats up, so does our popular Plough to Pantry section, offering a smorgasbord of stories about markets and mushrooms, farms and gardens, herbs and pollinators, plus the amazing history behind the Bradford watermelon.

It could be said that animals are an obsession for our Cover Artist, Scott Mills. The conversation I had with him in his booth at Woolworth Walk was as mesmerizing and multi-layered as his colorful, whimsical pop surrealist-inspired paintings, which, once you’ve seen them in person, leave an impression as if from a remembered dream of long ago.