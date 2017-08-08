From the Editor

It was in August of last year that I began working as your editor, though my first issue in that role did not appear until October. In addition to our excellent sales team, art department and photo editor, I’m privileged to work with a top-notch editorial staff, with Gina Malone as my associate editor. Gina provides this month’s cover story on River Arts District artist Cheyenne Trunnell, whose spiritual connection to nature is portrayed through her abstract landscapes (p. 10).

Gina also writes a host of other articles each month, including our Day Tripper, this month featuring Haywood County (p. 58) and the roundup of upcoming events at Malaprop’s Bookstore, which includes my own book signing on Sunday, August 20 (p. 86). We’re grateful to have our magazines available at this literary icon of Asheville.

Another regional institution is Penland School of Crafts, which hosts its annual auction each year in August (p. 76). Recognized at this year’s event as outstanding artist educators are twin sisters, potter Cynthia Bringle and weaver Edwina Bringle, the subjects of our Feature Artist story (p. 52). If you have never visited their fabulous home studio and Bringle Gallery, the auction is a great opportunity to do so.

This issue is also the Wedding Guide edition, with a host of great local vendors sharing their products and stories (p. 20). Southeast Wise Women’s Herbal Conference (p. 102), Organic Growers School’s Harvest Conference (p. 105) and Women’s Wilderness Workshops (p. 106) are all represented in our Plough to Pantry section. Finally, get your protective eyewear ready, as it will soon be August 21, the day of the total solar eclipse! Kayla Bott’s Outdoors column provides the scoop on viewing areas around the region (p. 16). Get outside and enjoy summer’s end!