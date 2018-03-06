From the Editor

Fickle March may dole out more days of winter, but we celebrate spring’s arrival this month, with warmer days just down the calendar grid.

For growers, the fever has set in and we have articles on preparing this year’s garden (p. 88), on cherishing our mothers’ gardens (p. 40) and on Organic Growers School’s Spring Conference, a celebration of 25 years of education and inspiration. (p. 92)

Since 1987, March has carried the banner of National Women’s History Month. For visits with some of our foremothers, read about the Appalachian Women’s Museum in Dillsboro (p. 39) and the iconic Mona Lisa’s connection to an Italian vineyard. (p. 67) An article in our Plough to Pantry section on female farmers (p. 90) shows today’s hard-working women growing strong.

With recent events, movements and protests, women are becoming connected, recognized and empowered more than at any time in recent or long past history. In On a Personal Note (p. 62), meet Sawyer Taylor-Arnold, the high school student who organized the Asheville Women’s March in January.

We focus also on education (p. 26) and the enlightening opportunities that abound in WNC. In the Asheville area, it is possible to explore, experience, learn and create at all phases of life. We highlight some of the educators who keep our minds cultivated and, as always, point out some of the best in art, music, theater and storytelling.

Happy Spring!