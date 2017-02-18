From the Editor

Weddings are our focus this month in conjunction with trade shows being held in Asheville Saturday, February 4, at the U.S. Cellular Center and in Burnsville’s town center Saturday, February 18. Learn about the latest trends in nuptial fashion, food and festivities in our special Wedding Guide.

After you read our Cover Artist story on Sahar Fakhoury, check out articles with a focus on the arts of mosaic and assemblage, both of which seem to attract artists who are fascinated by combining multiple art forms.

For the past 30 years Bruce Johnson of Fairview has organized and directed the National Arts and Crafts Conference and Shows, which return to the Omni Grove Park Inn Friday through Sunday, February 17–19.

If you are interested in our natural resources, Molly Phillips’ Conservation Corner story tells about Mainspring Trust’s work with the Friends of Panthertown to purchase a tract of land that is key to this area’s public access. In our Outdoors feature, Ken Czarnomski of the Blue Ridge Naturalist Network discusses ways we may save the magnificent Eastern and Carolina hemlocks, central to mountain forest ecology.

Historian Taylor Barnhill takes a look at how the woods bison, choosing the most efficient routes between their pastures, made the first roads over these mountains. If you want to find the most efficient path to fitness, read about Abby Cain, owner of Rock Bottoms and learn how her life was transformed by a workout regimen called the SuperSlow protocol.

Whatever your special areas of interest, we have something for you in this exciting new issue! Enjoy.