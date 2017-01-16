From the Editor

The Asheville area first became popular as a place to go to “improve one’s health.” As early as the 1800s, our mountain air was touted as the perfect remedy for those with respiratory or other problems.

This issue rings in the New Year with a focus on health and wellness. There is something for everyone, whether your interests lie in working out, preventive healthcare, improving nutrition, combating aging, hypnotherapy, massage, relaxation, apothecary, hearing or dental hygiene.

Be sure to read Gina Malone’s heartwarming story of Steve Barr, who brings therapeutic cartooning to kids in hospitals across the region through his nonprofit, Drawn to Help. Learn about Christine Garvin, who has combined her passion for dance with her healthcare training.

As someone who has been a caregiver, I was deeply impressed by my visit to Mission Rathbun House. This tranquil facility was created for folks who live outside of Buncombe County to stay for free if a loved one is hospitalized here.

No matter how wonderful our quality of life in WNC, sometimes a loved one is ill and we need all the resources we can get. As always, with the New Year comes new resolve for stepping up our own health maintenance regimens.

Whatever your needs, our wonderful medical teams and wellness providers in this region have got you covered. We hope this issue will spark some new ideas for a happy and healthy 2017.